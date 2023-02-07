Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo agrees €20m Galatasaray transfer after Jose Mourinho's public criticism

Nicolo Zaniolo is reportedly set to complete a permanent move from Roma to Galatasaray after being publicly criticised by Jose Mourinho.

Zaniolo set to move to Turkey

Will sign a deal until 2027 with Galatasaray

Mourinho blasted the player publicly

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian midfielder has been penciled in for a medical with the Turkish club and will move from Roma in a deal that could end up being worth €20 million including add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano. Zaniolo is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him on Galatasaray's books until 2027, and it will also include a €35m release clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma boss Mourinho publicly revealed Zaniolo's desire to leave the club in January, as he was linked with Premier League clubs Tottenham and Bournemouth. The Portuguese manager vented his frustration by saying "unfortunately, Zaniolo seems to be staying" before facing Napoli in Serie A, and he also declared that he is only worried about "players who want to do well for this club".

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Turkish window remains open until February 8, which has allowed Zaniolo to find a way out of Roma. The move suits both parties as the Italian club had reportedly even threatened to freeze the player from the team if he continued at Stadio Olimpico.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ZANIOLO & ROMA? The 23-year-old will hope to complete his medical and contract formalities as quickly as possible so that he is available for Galatasaray's next Super Lig fixture against Gaziantep. Meanwhile, Roma will continue business as usual in Serie A with a trip to Leece on Saturday.