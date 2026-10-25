Roberto De Zerbi hails Mateus Fernandes' elite mentality as Tottenham break Stamford Bridge curse

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Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for his squad’s psychological shift following a dominant display in west London. The Italian tactician highlighted the performance of Mateus Fernandes, who remained composed throughout a high-tension London derby that saw tempers boil over in the second half.

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Fernandes shines in rare Bridge triumph

Tottenham produced a tactical masterclass to secure a rare 2-0 victory against Chelsea, marking only their second Premier League win at Stamford Bridge in 36 years. They took full advantage of a disciplined performance and a moment of madness from Cole Palmer to silence the home crowd. De Zerbi commended his squad's fighting spirit on the pitch, singling out Fernandes for delivering 90 minutes of exceptional quality.

"I love watching my players fighting on the pitch. Fernandes played 90 minutes with a big quality. I want to see him with personality, enjoying with the ball, can make a mistake, it doesn’t matter. I want to see this personality from my team. We are a big club. In the last period the results have been not so good, but we are a top club. We must show personality. We must show mentality," De Zerbi said.

Youthful energy fuels Tottenham resurgence

With a one-man advantage, Tottenham doubled their lead through a stunning solo effort from Mathys Tel, who cut inside from the left wing to fire past Penders. The goal capped an impressive individual performance and highlighted the growing influence of the club’s younger stars. De Zerbi noted that the development of these prospects is central to his long-term vision for the team.

"Changing the spirit of the group, changing the performance of the players, especially the more fragile players, maybe the younger players. Mateus Fernandes maybe was one of the best players on the pitch, like Mathys Tel. Archie Gray is younger, but he’s older as a mentality. I’m very, very happy. We want to improve, improve, improve, to be better game by game, week by week. We have suffered enough," he remarked.

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Stamford Bridge hoodoo finally broken

Spurs arrived at Stamford Bridge with a dismal record, having won only once at the stadium since 1990—a 3-1 victory back in 2018. However, De Zerbi was adamant that his current group should not be burdened by the failures of their predecessors. He insisted that the focus remains entirely on the future and establishing a new identity for the North London outfit.

"It’s not our responsibility the results of the past. Winning the game, we are very happy for them, very proud for the club. But I think we are working to change the mentality of our club in the last seasons," De Zerbi explained.

De Zerbi's men eye another derby victory

Tottenham have successfully climbed to twelfth place in the table, injecting a substantial boost of morale and confidence across the entire squad. De Zerbi will be eager to see his players carry this newfound momentum and competitive fighting spirit directly into their upcoming domestic fixtures as they strive to make further progress in the league standings. Looking ahead to their next major test, Spurs are scheduled to return to action this coming Saturday with a home clash against London rivals Crystal Palace, presenting an ideal opportunity to extend their winning streak in front of their home supporters.