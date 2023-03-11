Robert Lewandowski compared to Lionel Messi & Ronaldinho as Barcelona impact glowingly assessed by Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi likened his star striker Robert Lewandowski to Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho ahead of the Polish forward's return from injury.

Striker compared to club legends

Has scored 25 goals in all competitions

Barcelona can go nine points clear atop La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski has been prolific in front of goal for the Blaugrana, offering the attacking thrust they needed to push to the top of La Liga. And Xavi compared him to some of the game's greats for adapting to Barcelona's system so quickly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Robert is a guy I compare with Ronaldinho, Messi," Xavi said in a pre-match press conference. "He has changed, all by himself, the mentality of the team. He is a leader. It is important that he communicates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona paid Bayern Munich €45 million (£40m/$47m) for Lewandowski's services last summer - getting a cut-rate deal for one of Europe's best strikers. And so far, it appears to have worked out well for them.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The striker is due to return from an injury layoff as Barcelona face off against Athletic Club in La Liga on Sunday.