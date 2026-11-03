'Top, top player!' - Rio Ferdinand admits he desperately wanted Arsenal star at Man Utd to solve glaring issues

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Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his deep frustration after watching Ezri Konsa shine for Arsenal following his summer move from Aston Villa. The former England captain believes his old club missed a massive opportunity to fix their leaky defence by allowing the versatile centre-back to head to north London instead.

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Konsa shining for Arteta's side

Arsenal secured the signature of the versatile defender from Aston Villa for £55 million during the summer transfer window. He has quickly established himself as a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's backline, effortlessly stepping in at centre-half alongside Gabriel.

The Gunners have maintained their status as one of Europe's premier defensive units, even with William Saliba sidelined by a summer injury. Konsa recently showcased his supreme quality by helping Arsenal secure a clean sheet in their weekend victory at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are enduring a torrid campaign, currently languishing in 17th place. The Red Devils opted to spend their entire £155m summer budget purely on midfielders, neglecting a defensive department that continues to face heavy scrutiny.

Ferdinand praises 'efficient' Arsenal star

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand revealed his admiration for the defender and admitted his regret that United failed to pursue him. He even urged his own son to study the new Arsenal signing's game following the impressive display against Liverpool.

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"I think William Saliba is one of those guys that you have to find room for in the team," Ferdinand said. "He’s that good, he’s top. I said to my son yesterday, 'watch Ezri Konsa', because everything he does is efficient. That’s a great problem for Mikel Arteta to have."

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The former England international added: "I wouldn’t be surprised if Konsa goes back to right-back once Saliba comes back. I wouldn’t be surprised because Konsa is top. He’s a top, top player and another one I thought Manchester United should have got because he’s a top player."

Ferdinand concluded by highlighting the positive dilemma facing the Arsenal boss: "He’s giving Mikel Arteta some big decisions to make and big headaches because he’s slipped in seamlessly and put in some big performances. What a signing he’s been for Arsenal."

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United's defensive woes laid bare

United's summer transfer strategy is already coming back to haunt them. Manager Michael Carrick failed to land his desired left-back to cover for Luke Shaw, which has immediately disrupted his team selection.

The current crop of centre-backs has also fallen well short of the club's ambitions. Stalwarts such as Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have been at Old Trafford for years, while the last central defender brought into the club was Leny Yoro in 2024.

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The Old Trafford hierarchy initially planned to overhaul their backline next summer, having previously prioritised attacking and midfield reinforcements. However, their dismal league position and obvious struggles at the back suggest those plans may need to be accelerated.

Pressure mounts on Carrick's squad

With United sliding down the table, the club could be forced to enter the transfer market sooner than expected to address their glaring defensive vulnerabilities. Conversely, Arsenal will look to maintain their formidable form with Konsa playing a starring role, presenting Arteta with a welcome selection headache once Saliba returns to full fitness.