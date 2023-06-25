Rio Ferdinand for £170 million?! Man Utd legend makes bold transfer claim based on 'inflation in today's market'

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed he would be worth £170m ($216m) in today's transfer market.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferdinand was asked about his potential value in today's market and claims it would take a world-record fee for a defender to buy him. Indeed, only Neymar has commanded a greater fee, as he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for £198m ($251m) in 2017. The nearest player to Ferdinand's valuation is Kylian Mbappe, who moved to PSG for £163m ($207m).

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, after co-host Stephen Howson said Ferdinand would be "£100m plus now with inflation", the former United centre-back said: "I was £30m back in the day.

"£100m will be cheap mate. Serious, in today's market... £170m... 400k-a-week. That's what I'll be now. I would be that now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferdinand twice became the world's most expensive defender during his career, and he also won almost everything there was to win at United. He lifted the Premier League six times and the League Cup twice, while also becoming a Champions League and Club World Cup winner.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if any player will move for such a fee this summer, although Mbappe has been linked with a €200m (£171m/$216m) move to Real Madrid.