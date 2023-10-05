Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has admitted Arsenal would have been "hurt" after not securing the Premier League title last season.

Arsenal lose title to Man City

Lewis claims it 'hurt' Arsenal

Arsenal host Man City on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal led the top flight of English football for a total of 248 days in the 2022/23 campaign, boasting an eight-point lead in April whilst doing so. However, they went on to fall short to Pep Guardiola's City side, who secured their fifth league title in the last six seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think they will definitely have been hurt after that,” the City defender said.

“They did so well last season and unfortunately for them they didn’t come away with the prize but it’s going to push them to be even better, which obviously pushes us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are once again in the hunt for silverware this season, with Mikel Arteta's side sitting in third place behind their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Man City.

Guardiola's men currently hold a one-point lead on the Gunners, as they look to beat the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to the Premier League trophy again.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Lewis' comments arrive ahead of the heavyweight showdown between the two sides, as Man City travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face Arteta's side.