Richarlison believes that 'everything is going to be alright’ after the Tottenham star was forced off through injury against Everton on Saturday.

Got injured early in the second half

Left the stadium on crutches and in tears

World Cup hopes in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international limped out of the stadium after suffering a calf injury in the 52nd minute against former side Everton. After the match, he was seen walking with crutches and even admitted that his World Cup dream hangs by a thread. However, later on, he posted a positive message on his Instagram which should console Tottenham and Brazil fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Thank you for all the messages,” said Richarlison. “Everything is going to be alright.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward now faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming World Cup which kicks off on November 20 in Qatar. The 25-year-old is an integral member of Tite's squad and would have started the tournament as his side's go-to striker.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? The Tottenham forward will undergo an MRI scan on his calf on Monday to ascertain the seriousness of the injury. He is set to miss Tottenham's next assignment against Manchester United on Wednesday.