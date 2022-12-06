Richarlison’s classy ‘hero’ message to Heung-min Son gets over 600,000 likes after Brazil dash South Korea’s World Cup dreams
- Spurs team-mates met at Qatar 2022
- Selecao progressed to quarter-finals
- Plenty of respect on show afterwards
WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham team-mates found themselves on opposing sides at the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup, with Richarlison claiming bragging rights as he found the target in a crushing 4-1 victory for the Selecao over Asian opposition. The Spurs striker thoroughly enjoyed himself on a night full of goals and dancing, but stayed classy enough after the full-time whistle to offer words of sympathy to a club colleague that remains an iconic figure back in his homeland.
I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7! 🇧🇷🤝🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/tqBA8D6FZC— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 6, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son could have been on target himself against Brazil, with Alisson pulling off some stunning saves to keep the Koreans out, but it is Richarlison who marches on to the quarter-finals and delays a return to north London.
WHAT NEXT? Brazil will be back in action on Friday when taking on Croatia, with there still a chance that they could line up a semi-final showdown with Lionel Messi and Argentina.
