Ex-Bayern Munich and Fiorentina star Ribery set to sign for Serie A new boys Salernitana

The veteran winger has decided to extend his stay in the Italian top-flight by linking up with the Campania-based club

Ex-Bayern Munich and Fiorentina star Franck Ribery is set to sign for Serie A new boys Salernitana, Goal can confirm.

Ribery has been without a club since leaving Fiorentina at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with La Viola ultimately deciding against extending his two-year stay at Artemio Franchi Stadium.

The 38-year-old was linked with a return to Bayern at one stage but now appears to be extending his stay in the Italian top-flight, with Salernitana reportedly set to hand him a one-year deal.

What are the terms of the deal?

The Campania-based outfit will also have the option to hand Ribery a one-season extension if they manage to avoid relegation from Serie A, and Goal can confirm he will undergo a medical at the club's training ground on Monday before being officially unveiled.

Over 13,000 fans are expected to welcome the Frenchman to Estadio Arechi as he becomes the most high profile signing in the club's 102-year history.

Ribery was greeted by Salernitana sporting director Angelo Fabiani and team manager Salvatore Avallone upon his arrival at Naples Capodichino airport, and is eager to begin the next stage of his illustrious career that now spans over two decades.

How did Ribery perform for Fiorentina?

Ribery signed for Fiorentina on a free transfer in August 2019 after leaving Bayern, where he won nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League among a whole host of other honours while establishing himself among the top wingers in European football.

The former France international was unable to reach the same heights with La Viola, but still managed to record five goals and ten assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the club.

When could he make his debut for Salernitana?

Should Ribery's presentation at Salernitana run smoothly, he will join up with his new team-mates later this week to begin full training ahead of the resumption of the 2021-22 season.

Avallone's lost their first two fixtures before the international break, but could be boosted by the presence of Ribery when travel to Torino on Sunday.

