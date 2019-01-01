Reyna, Busio headline U.S. squad for U-17 World Cup

A total of 21 players have been called in for the upcoming tournament in Brazil

Giovani Reyna and Gianluca Busio headline the U.S. Under-17 men's national team squad bound for the upcoming U-17 World Cup.

Head coach Raphael Wicky has called in 21 players for his squad, headlined by the two attacking stars.

The U.S. is set to kick off the World Cup on October 27 with a match against before facing three days later.

To conclude the group stage, the U.S. will take on a talented squad, with the top two finishers in each group as well as the four best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout stages.

Reyna, the son of USMNT legend Claudio, headlines the squad, with the playmaker joining the U.S. team after featuring for the German side's first team in preseason.

He was also named to the club's roster, but has primarily featured in the U-19 and UEFA Youth League.

Busio, meanwhile, featured 12 times for KC this season in , scoring three goals, while also making three further appearances in CONCACAF Champions League play, making him the most experienced professional to ever take the field for the U.S. team at a U-17 World Cup with 26 total league appearances.

The squad featured 17 players who are based in the U.S., with Reyna and 's Maximilian Dietz representing German clubs while goalkeepers Damian Las and Chituru Odunze play for and , respectively.

Among the MLS-based players is Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, the U-17s’ leading scorer with nine goals, who broke out for the during the Generation Adidas Cup by scoring six goals in five matches.

In total, the squad features 14 returning players from the Concacaf U-17 Championship squad that sealed a World Cup place, including Reyna, Busio, Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Daniel Levya, who were all named to the tournament's Best XI.

GOALKEEPERS: Aaron Cervantes (Orange County SC), Damian Las (Fulham), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City)

DEFENDERS: Sebastian Anderson ( ), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC), George Bello ( FC), Nicolas Carrera ( ), Tayvon Gray ( ), Kobe Hernandez-Foster ( ), Joe Scally (New York City FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Maximilian Dietz (Freiburg), Ethan Dobbelaere (Seattle Sounders), Bryang Kayo (Orange County SC), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy)



FORWARDS: Gianluca Busio ( ), Andres Jasson (New York City FC), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Mer), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Griffin Yow ( )