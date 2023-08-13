Revealed: Why Ilkay Gundogan is wearing No.22 for Barcelona this season

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed why he is wearing the No. 22 shirt at new club Barcelona, having donned the No. 8 jersey for over a decade.

Wore No. 8 at Dortmund and Man City

Paying tribute to former club Nurnberg

Joined Barca this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Posting an explanation on Twitter, the German midfielder revealed his new No. 22 jersey is a tribute to his time at Bundesliga side FC Nurnberg, where he wore the same number between 2009 and 2011. "My old and new jersey number 22. Good memories from the past... and now confident about a successful season with [Barcelona] ahead," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Gundogan's shirt number at Barca, with the 32-year-old wearing No. 14 during pre-season amid rumours that the club had also offered him Sergio Busquets' old No. 5 jersey following the Spanish midfielder's departure to Inter Miami last month. However, in the end he's opted for the No. 22 shirt, in tribute to his time at the 2. Bundesliga side, who gave him his big break in 2009.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For well over a decade, the Germany midfielder has worn No. 8 — his preference at both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City — however, this squad number is already taken by Barca's latest big hope, talented young Spain midfielder Pedri, so he's been forced to rethink his options.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN? Barcelona face Getafe in their first game of the 2023-24 La Liga season on Sunday. However, it's currently unclear exactly how Gundogan will fit into Xavi's midfield plans, with key players such as Gavi and Pedri joined by the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Oriol Romeu to provide serious competition for the former City star. How Barca's starting XI will shape up on the opening day remains up for debate.