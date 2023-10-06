Revealed: Why Erik ten Hag gave away his coat during Man Utd press conference

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has donated his coat to the club's charitable foundation to help struggling families this winter.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United manager took off his coat before Friday's press conference and handed it over to the club's charitable foundation. The club is asking fans who are going to Saturday's game against Brentford at Old Trafford to donate coats to help children and families who are struggling to make ends meet this winter. "It's a great campaign and I hope the fans are very supportive," Ten Hag said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement from the Manchester United Foundation read: "The Foundation will invest £100,000 in purchasing hats, gloves and scarves, which will be imminently distributed to our participants ahead of the winter period, and is requesting fans to supplement this effort by donating coats at Old Trafford. All donated coats will leave Old Trafford within days of the Brentford game, to ensure the generosity of supporters can be felt by young people in need as soon as possible."

DID YOU KNOW? The MU Foundation positively impacted the lives of more than 25,000 young people in the 2022/23 season, operating in the areas of highest social deprivation across Greater Manchester. Almost 250,000 children are living in poverty in the region.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? The manager will be looking to get the Red Devils back to winning ways against Brentford after successive home defeats by Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.