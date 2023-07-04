Revealed: Vitor Roque's insanely-high Barcelona release clause as 'new Ronaldo' completes move to Camp Nou

Vitor Roque is set to have a £1 billion ($1.2bn) release clause in his Barcelona contract.

Barca have agreed deal for Brazilian

Will pay €30m (£25.6m/$32m)

Roque to move in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have agreed a deal worth €30m to sign the Brazilian wonderkid, who has been hailed as the 'new Ronaldo' during his time with Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old, who has already scored 22 goals in 65 games for the club, will join in 2024, and he will have a £1 billion release clause in his contract, per Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's deal to sign Roque comes after both Manchester United and Tottenham had been linked with late swoops to try to hijack the Catalans' move. However, he is now poised to move to Camp Nou, and will aim to live up to the comparisons with the Brazilian icon R9.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roque will continue to develop in Brazil, before making the move to Camp Nou permanent in 2024. He will sign a long-term deal with the Spanish club, as they have been attempting to bring him in since April.

WHAT NEXT? Roque will continue to play for Athletico and Brazil's youth teams before making the move to Camp Nou.