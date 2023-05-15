Revealed: USMNT star Christian Pulisic one of TWO Chelsea players offered to AC Milan in transfer package for Rafael Leao

Chelsea’s efforts to prise Rafael Leao away from AC Milan in 2022 reportedly saw them offer Christian Pulisic in a part-exchange package.

Blues keen on Portuguese forward

American & Moroccan wingers offered

No deal done but interest remains

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were also willing to include Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech in a deal that would have seen them lure the talented Portuguese forward away from San Siro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic claims that Chelsea valued Leao at €100 million (£87m/$109m), with USMNT star Pulisic offered as a makeweight to help bring that financial outlay down. Milan, though, were not convinced and made it clear that a star turn on their books had a €150m (£131m/$163m) release clause in his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea walked away from a deal at that stage, but have continued to ask questions of Leao’s potential availability and may be tempted to rekindle their interest in the summer of 2023 – with Pulisic and Ziyech both still on the books at Stamford Bridge and seeing limited game time amid fierce competition for places.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Leao is, however, believed to have agreed a new contract with Milan – after hitting another 13 goals for the Serie A giants this season – and the release terms in his deal are said to have been raised to €175m (£152m/$190m).