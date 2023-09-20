Revealed: Lionel Messi's brutal 'you're bad' blast at ex-PSG team-mate Vitinha that drove midfielder to push for Parc des Princes exit

Lionel Messi aimed a brutal barb at his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Vitinha, it has been revealed, which made the midfielder want to leave.

Messi called out Vitinha

Portuguese playmaker wanted to leave

Vitinha has found form in 2023-24

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Vitinha reportedly exchanged words at training in early 2023, with the Argentine levelling a pointed criticism at his own team-mate. The Portuguese subsequently had to be convinced by his compatriot Danilo Pereira to stay at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to a report from French newspaper L'Equipe, Messi told Vitinha: "Not only are you bad, but you’re also hurting me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vitinha endured a difficult first season in Paris after being signed from Porto in July 2022. Although he was a regular starter under Christophe Galtier, he faced harsh criticism from fans — and now, it seems, team-mates — for his inconsistent performances.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Vitinha, who produced a memorable performance against Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, will line up for PSG in their Ligue 1 clash with Marseille this weekend. Messi, meanwhile, is set to make his return to the Inter Miami first team tonight as they face Toronto.