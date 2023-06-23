Revealed: How much Federico Chiesa transfer will cost Liverpool as Reds ready bid for Juventus forward

Liverpool are reportedly readying a bid for Federico Chiesa, with Juventus said to be demanding €60 million (£51m/$65m) from a summer transfer.

Italy international wanted at Anfield

Bianconeri set asking price

Klopp also keen on Celta midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are looking to strengthen their ranks at Anfield following a 2022-23 campaign in which they could only muster a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification. Euro 2020-winning Italy international forward Chiesa is now registering on their recruitment radar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Liverpool are preparing to move for the talented 25-year-old, but only value him at around €40m-45m - which sits some way short of Juve’s asking price. The Serie A giants may be talked into doing a deal as they cannot afford to meet the demands of a new contract for Chiesa.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reports that Liverpool are also expressing interest in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old registered 11 goals and four assists last season and has a €40m (£34m/$43m) release clause in his contract. Chelsea are another side keeping a close eye on the exciting youngster's development.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer window, and already have a deal for Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister wrapped up, with Jurgen Klopp seeking to bolster his ranks across the board.