Revealed: Harry Kane yet to say proper farewell to Tottenham team-mates as he opts for WhatsApp goodbye message

Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich was so rushed that he said his Tottenham goodbyes via a WhatsApp group chat.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's will-he-won't-he transfer saga came to a conclusion on Saturday when he completed a £100 million ($127m) move to Bayern. However, the final stages of the deal happened so quickly that he didn't have time to say goodbye to his Spurs team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old striker left a farewell message in the squad's group chat as he was whisked away to Munich on a private jet on Friday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer doesn't want to leave a bitter taste in the mouth though. He apparently plans to return to London in the coming weeks to see his former team-mates and staff members at the club where he spent 19 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE?: Kane will be hoping his Bayern career picks up after a disappointing first day. Hours after signing his contract, the striker came off the bench as Bayern suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. He'll likely make his Bundesliga debut on Friday against Werder Bremen.