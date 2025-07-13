Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘crazy’ 2am behaviour that left team-mates stunned - with secrets to success of Portuguese GOAT explained

Blaise Matuidi has explained the secrets of Cristiano Ronaldo’s success, with the Portuguese’s behaviour at 2am leaving team-mates stunned.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup-winning former France international Matuidi spent two seasons working alongside Ronaldo at Juventus between 2018 and 2020. They won a couple of Serie A titles together.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner CR7 netted 101 goals for Juve through 134 appearances. Remarkable standards were maintained in Italian football, with the evergreen frontman losing none of his appetite for the game.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

That passion continues to burn bright at 40 years of age with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has always pushed himself to the limit, with Matuidi witnessing first-hand how dedicated the all-time great is to his profession.

WHAT MATUIDI SAID

Matuidi told Tuttosport: “Cristiano was an impressive professional, obsessed with work. One night, we came back at two in the morning after a Serie A game to pick up the cars... We were exhausted, but he went to [Medhi] Benatia and convinced him to join him at the gym for a recovery workout. I thought he was crazy! Ronaldo was like that: he never stopped. This is the secret to his success and why he can still make a difference today.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo is working hard behind the scenes in the Middle East, with partner Georgina Rodriguez by his side, and has offered enough that a record-breaking two-year contract extension has been signed that will take him beyond the age of 42.