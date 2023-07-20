Revealed: Andre Onana's shirt number at Man Utd confirmed as new goalkeeper won't be wearing No.1 after £48m transfer

Harry Sherlock
onana(C)Getty Images
A. OnanaManchester UnitedPremier League

Andre Onana's shirt number at Manchester United has been confirmed - and he will not be wearing No.1 for the Old Trafford club.

  • Onana joins Man Utd
  • Deal confirmed on Thursday
  • Goalkeeper won't wear No.1

WHAT HAPPENED? United have confirmed that Onana, who completed his £48 million ($62m) transfer to the club on Thursday, will wear the No.24 shirt at Old Trafford. The Cameroon international wore the number at both Inter and Ajax, and he has subsequently opted against taking the No.1 vacated by David de Gea's departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana will aim to recapture the form at Ajax that saw him earn the move to Inter, having previously played under Erik ten Hag in the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT? Onana will link up with United for their pre-season tour of the USA. They play Arsenal on Saturday.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

95768 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 34915Jude Bellingham
  • 8957Christopher Nkunku
  • 7542Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 8813Mason Mount
  • 4904Sandro Tonali
  • 11442Other
95768 Votes