Revealed: Ambition shared by USMNT star Christian Pulisic & Ruben Loftus-Cheek as former Chelsea team-mates reunite at AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits to sharing the same ambition as Christian Pulisic, with the former Chelsea team-mates being reunited at AC Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England and United States internationals have been on the move in the summer transfer window, with both of their career paths leading them away from Stamford Bridge and towards San Siro. The pair are looking to rekindle lost sparks in Italy, with frustrating stints in west London seeing them struggle to nail down regular roles under a succession of managers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Loftus-Cheek is pleased to have a familiar face alongside him in Milan, telling reporters of what he and Pulisic are looking to achieve with Serie A heavyweights: “Chris and I come from the same club, Chelsea, and I find it nice to be able to be together again. We are hungry, we have the opportunity to play in a new country and for a very important club. We hope we can make the most of this opportunity.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Loftus-Cheek is a product of Chelsea’s academy and took in 155 appearances for the Premier League giants, earning 10 senior caps with England along the way, and he believes that his potential can truly be unlocked in Italy at 27 years of age. He added: “In 2018-19 I scored 10 goals for Chelsea with [Maurizio] Sarri on the bench, because I occupied a more forward position, and this allowed me to be more present in the penalty area. Then, due to some injuries and the fact having played further back, I lost the feeling with the goal a bit, but this year I have the opportunity to go back to playing as I like, and I hope to score more.”

WHAT NEXT? AC Milan are currently in the United States completing their pre-season tour, with the Rossoneri having one more friendly against Barcelona to take in before heading home and readying themselves for a 2023-24 season opener against Bologna on August 21.