When will Robert Lewandowski retire? Striker addresses Barcelona future and insists he can continue at the highest level for 'years'

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced frontman completed a move to Camp Nou during the summer of 2022, with a record-setting eight-year stint at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich brought to a close. Lewandowski is tied to a contract in Catalunya through to 2026 and, having helped fire Barca to the top of La Liga, he believes he can continue to compete at the very highest level for several more seasons.
WHAT THEY SAID: Lewandowski has told Barca Magazine of his future plans: “I don't think about how many years I will be at Barca. I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don't know how many. I'm sure it won't be one or two. It will be more. I hope I can stay here for many years. Now I understand the meaning of Mes que un Club.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski, who hit 344 goals through 375 appearances for Bayern, has found the target on 25 occasions across his 31 outings for Barca in all competitions.
WHAT NEXT? Barca have tumbled out of the Europa League this season, having suffered a knockout play-off round defeat to Manchester United, but they are nine points clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid in La Liga and will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Athletic Club.