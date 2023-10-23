Bad news for Chelsea! Star winger Guro Reiten seen in protective boot after suffering ankle injury recurrence in training

Chelsea's star winger Guro Reiten was spotted in a protective boot after the Blues' 4-2 win over Brighton on Sunday.

Reiten spotted in protective boot

Hasn't featured in two games

Suffers from recurring ankle ailment

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian hasn't featured for the Blues since their 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the second matchday of the Women's Super League. The winger has suffered from a recurring ankle injury that has plagued her yet again this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Summer signing Sjoeke Nusken scored twice as Chelsea overcame a deficit to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion at Kingsmeadow and tie the league-leading Manchester City for first place in the Women's Super League in terms of points as they have continued their scintillating form from last season.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will next be in action when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Saturday, November 4.