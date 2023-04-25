Reece James & Mason Mount updates suggest season could be over for injured Chelsea stars

Frank Lampard’s injury updates on Reece James and Mason Mount suggest that the Chelsea duo could sit out the remainder of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? England international full-back James is nursing a hamstring problem and is not expected to figure again for the Blues this season. There is still a chance that Mount, who is set to undergo minor surgery, could return before the end of the campaign, but that would only be for a final-day showdown with Newcastle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lampard has said when delivering a fitness update ahead of a Premier League clash with Brentford on Wednesday: “Reece James unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not. Kai [Havertz] won't be available tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard could do without injury headaches at present as Chelsea continue to languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table – with no wins collected from his four games at the helm. The Blues legend added on the challenges he has inherited as interim boss: “Very clear we came to this club when it's in difficulty. A lot of factors as to the four games we've had since we've been working here. The team and club have been struggling for a while and we've come in to help. The world won't change in a short time.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea sit 11th in the English top-flight at present, 20 points adrift of the top four and 11 behind seventh-placed Liverpool, with it looking highly likely that a club that invested £600 million ($746m) on fresh faces across the last two transfer windows will miss out on European qualification.