Reece James gets hopeful England World Cup injury update from Chelsea boss Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said England full-back Reece James is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? James has returned to light training at Chelsea this week. He remains a doubt for the World Cup, but the prospect of him travelling to Qatar no longer seems outlandish.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Reece was outside today having a little jog," Potter told reporters. On the full-back's chances of being ready for the tournament in Qatar, the head coach added: "I just think it’s how he responds. We don’t want to rush anything, I don’t want to put any timescales on it. That’s for him, the doctors and physios."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England manager Gareth Southgate plans to announce his 26-man squad on Thursday, and if James is deemed fit he would likely be considered worthy of selection. Otherwise, the Three Lions would turn to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker (if fit) at right-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? After Southgate announces his World Cup squad, the players will gather in camp and begin preparations for their opening match on November 21 against Iran.