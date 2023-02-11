Reece James begs Chelsea & West Ham fans to stop violence after supporter knocked out on video outside stadium

Reece James called on fans to stop violent incidents after a Chelsea supporter was knocked out during Saturday's match against West Ham.

Chelsea fan punched in clash with opposition fans

James saw video and asked for it to stop

Blues drew 1-1 with West Ham on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? James has called for people to stop the violence after a Chelsea fan was knocked out by another supporter, reported to be a fan of West Ham, on Saturday. The incident was captured on video, which can be viewed here (warning: graphic content).

WHAT DID THEY SAY? On his Instagram story, James wrote: "The news has crossed my attention that a fan was punched & knocked out before todays game. I totally understand rivalry and the tension between teams in big game but violence is no answer. I hope he's okay. Appreciate the travelling fans as always. Stick with us & stay safe. See u in Dortmund."

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues travel to Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday before travelling to Premier League strugglers Southampton.