Red-hot Rasmus Hojlund sets new Man Utd record in the Champions League with brace at Copenhagen

Rasmus Hojlund etched his name into Manchester United history with a first-half brace against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Hojlund creates Man Utd record

First to score five UCL goals in four matches

United surrendered two-goal lead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish forward netted a brace inside half an hour to become the first-ever United player to score five goals in his first Champions League matches. He is also the youngest player (20 years and 277 days) to score a brace in a Champions League away fixture for the Red Devils.

Previously, Dimitar Berbatov had held the record of scoring four goals in his first four appearances for United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having a two-goal cushion early into the game, Erik ten Hag's side surrendered their lead within the span of four minutes towards the end of the first half and also saw Marcus Rashford get sent off.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League giants will aim to bounce back in the second half and restore their lead.