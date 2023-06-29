Record-breaking Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri commits future to Gunners amid interest from Man City and Chelsea

Ethan Nwaneri has reportedly committed his future to Arsenal, with the 16-year-old having attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenage midfielder has, according to The Athletic, agreed professional terms with the Gunners that will be signed when he turns 17 in March 2024. Arsenal have moved to put that agreement in place as Nwaneri’s schoolboy registration is due to expire on June 30.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hottest of prospects, who is an England U17 international, rewrote the record books in September 2022 when becoming the youngest player in Premier League history – with a senior debut made off the bench in a meeting with Brentford at the age of 15.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has been attracting interest from City and Chelsea, with there obvious potential to be unlocked in his game, but the boyhood Gunners fan intends to stick with the north London club that has nurtured him through their famed academy system.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be delighted to have another top talent staying put – having tied the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaro Ramsdale to new contracts – with Mikel Arteta also bolstering his ranks this summer with deals for proven Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.