WATCH: Record-breaker! Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal becomes youngest-ever Spain player after making debut against Georgia

The Barcelona teenager, 16 years and 57 days old, broke Barca teammate Gavi's record for the youngest player to represent Spain

Came on for Dani Olmo in first half

Has started three games for Barca this season

Spain beating Georgia 4-0 at the time of his introduction.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona teenager replaced the injured Dani Olmo shortly before half time of Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia to pip Gavi's milestone. He was named in Luis de la Fuente's squad earlier this week after turning in a handful of star showings for Barcelona this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yamal appeared at every youth level for Spain, and turned down interest to represent Morocco's national team — who has is eligible for — to represent La Roja.

WHAT NEXT? The 16-year-old figured to be involved again early next week when Spain take on Cyprus to continue their Euro 2024 qualification efforts.