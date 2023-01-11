Real Madrid vs Valencia: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Real Madrid reach another Supercup final?

Real Madrid are up against Valencia in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in a bid to reach the final and defend the title.

Ancelotti's side qualified for the Super Cup after winning La Liga title last year. In 2021-22 season, Los Blancos won the trophy after beating Athletic Club 2-0 in the final and will be looking to secure the title for the 12th time. Madrid come into this after a shock defeat to Villarreal in the previous game and will be without David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni due to calf injuries.

Valencia qualified for this tournament via the virtue of finishing as runners-up in the Copa del Rey last year. Valencia come into this fixture having lost two straight league games, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Cadiz.

Real Madrid vs Valencia probable lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Valencia XI (4-3-3): Mamardashvili; Correia, Cumart, Diakhaby, Gaya; Musa, Guillamon, Moriba; Castillejo, Cavani, Lino

Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Depending of the result of this semi-final, Madrid could potentially play another game in Saudi Arabia before travelling back to Spain to face Villarreal again in the Copa del Rey. Madrid will then face Athletic Club and Real Sociedad in consecutive matchdays in La Liga before squaring up against Valencia on 3rd Feb.