Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid will be looking to make it three wins from three in the Champions League on Wednesday when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid have posted victories over Celtic and RB Leipzig already and can pull five points clear at the top of Group F with a win.

Shakhtar, who come into the game on the back of a 6-1 win over Metalist Kharkiv, are two points behind Real after winning against Leipzig and drawing against Celtic.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Date: October 5, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 6) Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV & live stream online

In the UK, BT Sport 6 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the Champions League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Real Madrid squad & team news

Carlo Ancelotti announced a 23-man squad for the game, with Karim Benzema among the cohort after returning from injury against Osasuna at the weekend.

Thibaut Courtois remains out of action, meaning Andriy Lunin is set to start in goal, but Luka Modric has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in line to play. Lucas Vazquez is also available for selection again.

Eden Hazard is included in the panel and will be pushing for inclusion alongside Vinicius Jr and Benzema in the forward line.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lunin, Lopez, Canizares Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano

Shakhtar Donetsk squad and team news

Shakhtar would have had a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, but defender Viktor Korniyenko is out of action. Brazilian full-back Lucas Taylor will provide width going forward on the counter-attack, but Shakhtar are expected to sit in and defend against Madrid, meaning a lot will be asked of Taras Stepanenko in shielding the back line.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Trubin; Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya, Taylor; Stepanenko, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Mudryk, Shved; Zubkov.