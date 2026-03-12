How to get Real Madrid vs Girona travel packages: Hotels, flights, tickets & more

Celebrate the spirit of competition this season and secure your seat for a high-stakes clash at the heart of the Spanish capital when Real Madrid vs Girona hits on April 12.

Following the Holy Month and the celebrations of the year, there is no better way to treat yourself than a pilgrimage to the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu.

Whether you are a lifelong Madridista or a football purist, GOAL has curated the best ways to navigate the hunt for seats, from high-demand general tickets to elite travel and hospitality packages designed for a premium fan experience.

When is Real Madrid vs Girona?

Date & Time Fixture Location Travel Packages Tickets Sunday, 12 April 2026 (TBD) Real Madrid vs Girona Santiago Bernabéu Packages Tickets

Please keep a close eye on the official La Liga schedule, as the exact kick-off time is typically confirmed roughly four weeks before the match.

Where to buy Real Madrid vs Girona travel packages?

Securing entry to the Bernabéu is notoriously difficult through standard box offices. With a global fan base, tickets are often claimed by club members (Socios) almost immediately.

For international supporters, the most seamless option is through travel package partners like 7tickets. They offer comprehensive bookings that include match tickets, flights, and hotel stays in one package. Rather than just buying a seat, fans from the Middle East can enjoy a stress-free, end-to-end travel experience.

What does the 7tickets travel package include?

The package from 7tickets is a curated footballing itinerary that handles every logistical detail, allowing you to focus on the atmosphere of Madrid.

The Real Madrid vs Girona package includes:

Official Match Ticket: Guaranteed entry to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Guaranteed entry to the Santiago Bernabéu. 3-Night Stay in a 4-Star Hotel: Relax in high-end, vetted accommodation in central Madrid.

Relax in high-end, vetted accommodation in central Madrid. Private Airport Transfers: A professional driver will meet you upon arrival and return you to the airport.

A professional driver will meet you upon arrival and return you to the airport. Match Day Stadium Transfers: Reach the stadium in comfort, avoiding the heavy matchday traffic and crowded Metro lines.

How much are Real Madrid vs Girona travel packages?

When it comes to witnessing the 15-time European champions, the 7tickets package offers a transparent and competitive pricing structure that reflects the premium nature of the experience.

Currently, this all-inclusive travel package starts at approximately $1,324 per person.

While this is an investment, the value is clear: a single price covers your guaranteed match ticket (which can be rare), a multi-night stay at a luxury 4-star hotel, and all essential private transfers. By locking in this rate, GCC fans can avoid the volatile price surges that hit Madrid’s hotel market during major match weekends.

The New Santiago Bernabéu: A Modern Wonder

As of 2026, the Santiago Bernabéu has been fully transformed into the most modern stadium in the world. Here is what to look forward to:

The Retractable Roof & Pitch: A marvel of engineering that ensures the match goes on in perfect conditions, regardless of the weather.

A marvel of engineering that ensures the match goes on in perfect conditions, regardless of the weather. The 360-Degree Video Board: An immersive visual experience that wraps around the entire interior of the stadium.

An immersive visual experience that wraps around the entire interior of the stadium. The Skywalk: Take a walk around the top of the stadium for breathtaking views of the Madrid skyline.

Take a walk around the top of the stadium for breathtaking views of the Madrid skyline. Real Madrid Museum: Visit the most decorated trophy room in world football, featuring the club's extensive collection of Champions League titles.

What to do in Madrid?

Madrid is a city of culture, elegance, and incredible energy. With your travel package, you'll have plenty of time to explore:

The Royal Palace: Visit the largest functioning royal palace in Europe, a masterpiece of Baroque architecture.

Visit the largest functioning royal palace in Europe, a masterpiece of Baroque architecture. Luxury Shopping: Head to the Salamanca district for high-end boutiques and world-class brands.

Head to the Salamanca district for high-end boutiques and world-class brands. Halal Fine Dining: Madrid offers an excellent array of Halal-certified dining options, particularly around the city center, ranging from traditional Moroccan to modern fusion.

Madrid offers an excellent array of Halal-certified dining options, particularly around the city center, ranging from traditional Moroccan to modern fusion. Retiro Park: Spend a peaceful afternoon in the city's green lung, visiting the Crystal Palace and rowing on the lake.

Where to buy Real Madrid vs Girona tickets?

Securing tickets can be done through several channels, but using trusted sources is vital.

While the official club website is the primary source, tickets for major games often sell out before reaching the general public.

For international fans seeking guaranteed entry, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide a reliable alternative. These platforms allow you to browse various seating categories - from the "Fondo" behind the goals to VIP "Tribuna" seats, even when the official box office is sold out.

How much are Real Madrid vs Girona tickets?

Stand-alone tickets for a match of this caliber typically start around $120 to $250 for standard seats via official channels.

However, on the secondary market (like StubHub), prices can fluctuate based on demand, often ranging from $250 to $500 for prime viewing areas.

When you factor in the rising costs of hotels and transportation in Madrid, the 7tickets travel package often proves to be the most cost-effective and stress-free way to enjoy the game.

How can I get Real Madrid vs Girona tickets?