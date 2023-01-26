Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid will welcome crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a Copa del Rey encounter on Thursday.

Los Blancos sealed their place in the quarter-finals courtesy of a thrilling comeback against Villarreal from two goals down to win 3-2. They have failed to reach the final of the Copa del Rey in the past eight years and will look to amend the record with a victory against familiar rivals. Carlo Ancelotti's troops have struggled to keep clean sheets this season but their performance against Athletic Club over the weekend, when they shut out the Basque team, will boost their confidence before taking on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.

Atletico, meanwhile, will be vying for revenge for their loss earlier this season in La Liga. They put in a clinical show against Real Valladolid last weekend to emerge 3-0 winners with both strikers, Morata and Griezmann, finding the net. They are already out of European competition and 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Hence, this tournament remains their only realistic hope of getting silverware. They have shown good form on the road, winning four and drawing one, and will hope to stun their eternal rivals for a semi-final berth.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Date: January 26, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 pm IST (Jan 27) Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Viewers in the United States (US) can catch the game live on ESPN+.

There is no live streaming or telecast of this match on any OTT platform or TV channel in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA ESPN+ UK NA NA India NA NA

Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez and Aurelien Tchouameni. Although Tchouameni and Hazard trained with the team, Carvajal and Vasquez followed their individual routines inside the facilities.

Meanwhile, David Alaba returns to the fold after recovering from his injury.

“Alaba is back but Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouaméni & Hazard are all out," informed Carlo Ancelotti.

Sergio Arribas was spotted training with the first team and has been included in the matchday squad.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Rudiger, Mendy, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola, Alaba. Midfielders Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde, Kroos, Martin, Arribas, Modric. Forwards Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema, Mariano

Atletico team news and squad

Jose Gimenez remains a doubt for this clash with a muscular problem. However, Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon are set to return from suspension and should start.

New signing Memphis Depay might also be handed a start in place of Alvaro Morata in the attack.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Carrasco; Griezmann, Depay