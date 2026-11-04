Real Madrid player ratings vs AEK Athens: Federico Valverde produces late thunderbolt to secure dramatic comeback

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid maintained their perfect European record with a thrilling 3-2 victory over AEK Athens in a match defined by tactical shifts and individual brilliance. Despite trailing twice, the Spanish giants displayed their trademark resilience to snatch all three points at the death.

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s tactical flexibility was pushed to its limits in Athens as they overcame a spirited AEK side in a five-goal thriller. Jose Mourinho’s side dominated the ball with 70% possession, yet they found themselves vulnerable to the hosts' verticality. Aboubakary Koita opened the scoring early, forcing Madrid into a heavy-possession game to break down a compact 4-4-2 block. Jude Bellingham provided the initial equaliser, but the match remained a high-wire act as Madrid struggled to convert dominance into defensive security.

The second half descended into chaos as AEK regained the lead through Stavros Pilios in the 75th minute. Madrid’s response was immediate and calculated; the introduction of fresh legs allowed for a final assault. Kylian Mbappé restored parity shortly after the AEK goal, but it was the late introduction of Federico Valverde that proved decisive. In the second minute of stoppage time, the Uruguayan unleashed a signature long-range strike to break Greek hearts, ensuring Madrid remain top of the league phase with four wins from four.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

A frustrating evening for the Belgian, who faced five shots on target and conceded twice from an expected goals against (xGC) of just 0.87. While he could do little about the precision of the AEK finishes, he was largely a spectator for the long spells of Madrid possession, making three saves to keep the score manageable.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Providing the width on the right, Dumfries was heavily involved in the final third, setting up Mbappe's second goal with a precise delivery. However, he missed a big chance to score himself in the 80th minute when his close-range effort following a corner was saved. Defensively, he was caught out of position during AEK's transitions as Madrid pushed higher up the pitch.

Advertisement Advertisement

Éder Militão - 5/10

A mixed bag for the Brazilian centre-back. While he attempted to spark attacks with long-range efforts and recorded a header on target from a corner, he looked uncomfortable dealing with the directness of Jovic and Koita. His positioning for the second AEK goal was questionable during the fast break.

Related Topics

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

The defensive anchor for Los Blancos, Rüdiger was metronomic in his distribution, completing 75 of his 77 attempted passes (97%). He was essential in recycling possession and preventing AEK from sustaining pressure, though the collective defensive structure faltered on the counter-attack.

Marc Cucurella - 5/10

Operating as an inverted full-back at times, Cucurella set up Bellingham's opening goal, though he struggled to impact the game consistently overall. He missed a significant opportunity to score himself in the 55th minute before being substituted in the 81st minute for Brahim Diaz as Mourinho shifted to a more aggressive attacking shape.

Advertisement

Midfield

Eduardo Camavinga - 8/10

A monstrous performance in the engine room. Camavinga was the primary reason Madrid maintained 70% possession, winning a staggering 12 duels and recording 7 successful tackles. His ability to extinguish fires in the middle third allowed the creative players to stay high up the pitch.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

A relatively quiet outing by his high standards. Silva operated in the half-spaces but struggled to find the killer pass against AEK’s low block. He missed a golden opportunity with a header from just five metres out before being replaced by Endrick in the 67th minute.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

The Englishman was the focal point of the attack in the first half, scoring a vital equaliser in the 32nd minute with a clinical left-footed finish. He managed three shots in total before being withdrawn late on for Carlos Espí as Madrid searched for the winner.

Attack

Yan Diomande - 5/10

Deployed on the right of the attacking three, Diomande failed to make a significant impact. He registered one off-target shot in the 27th minute and was largely peripheral to the main attacking moves before being hooked for the eventual match-winner, Valverde.

Advertisement

Vinícius Júnior - 6/10

The Brazilian was a constant threat on the left flank but lacked his usual clinical edge. He saw two efforts blocked and missed the target with two other attempts. His dribbling drew defenders away, creating space for others, but he was substituted in the 81st minute during the tactical reshuffle.

Kylian Mbappé - 7/10

A high-volume performance from the Frenchman. Mbappé led the match with 7 total shots and a high xG of 1.36. He finally got his reward in the 78th minute, scoring the equaliser that set the stage for the late drama. Despite missing several chances, his movement remained elite throughout.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Federico Valverde - 9/10

The ultimate super-sub. Coming on in the 67th minute, Valverde completely changed the tempo of the game. His crowning moment arrived in the 92nd minute, smashing home a 27-metre thunderbolt to secure the 3-2 victory. A pure exhibition of technical striking.

Endrick - 6/10

Introduced to provide more presence in the box, the youngster was involved in the build-up for the final goal and managed two shots during his 23 minutes on the pitch.

Advertisement

Brahim Díaz - 7/10

Provided the assist for Valverde’s winner. His energy and directness against a tiring AEK defence were crucial in the final ten minutes.

Álvaro Carreras - N/A

A late defensive sub to shore up the left side.

Advertisement

Carlos Espí - N/A

Brought on for the final few minutes.

José Mourinho - 8/10

Mourinho’s game management was spot on. Recognising the lack of verticality, his decision to bring on Valverde and Brahim Díaz turned a potential draw into a victory. While the defensive transition remains a concern, his tactical tweaks ensured Madrid’s superior quality eventually told.