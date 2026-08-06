Few sides in world football can match the relentless pursuit of silverware defined by Real Madrid. Perennial champions at home in La Liga and royalty in Europe, Los Blancos continue to draw millions of global fans.

From securing hard-to-find primary releases to navigating the secondary market, GOAL has everything to know about buying Real Madrid tickets for the 2026/27 season.

Upcoming Real Madrid 2026/27 fixtures

Date & KO Time Fixture Competition Tickets Sat Aug 22, 8:30pm RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Wed Aug 26, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Tickets Sun Aug 30, 4:00pm Real Madrid vs Málaga CF La Liga Tickets Fri Sep 4, 8:00pm Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 13, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Tickets Wed Sep 16, 8:00pm Elche CF vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 20, 8:00pm Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Oct 11, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF La Liga Tickets Sun Oct 18, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC La Liga Tickets Sun Oct 25, 7:00pm El Clasico: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 1, 7:00pm Racing Santander vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 8, 7:00pm Valencia CF vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 22, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 29, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga Tickets Sun Dec 6, 7:00pm Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Dec 13, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs CA Osasuna La Liga Tickets Sun Dec 20, 7:00pm Deportivo La Coruña vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 3, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Getafe CF La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 10, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Levante UD La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 17, 7:00pm Málaga CF vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 24, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 31, 7:00pm Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 7, 7:00pm Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 14, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 21, 7:00pm Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 28, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs Valencia CF La Liga Tickets Sun Mar 7, 7:00pm Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Mar 14, 7:00pm Real Madrid vs RCD Espanyol La Liga Tickets Sun Mar 21, 7:00pm Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Apr 4, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Apr 11, 8:00pm CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Apr 18, 8:00pm Getafe CF vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Wed Apr 21, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Elche CF La Liga Tickets Sun May 2, 8:00pm Levante UD vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun May 9, 8:00pm El Clasico: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun May 16, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Racing Santander La Liga Tickets Sun May 23, 8:00pm Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun May 30, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruña La Liga Tickets

How to buy Real Madrid tickets?

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Real Madrid’s official ticket portal. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability.

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Bernabeu.

For some of the less popular matches, there may be tickets left over after the Socios (stake-holding club members) and Madridista Premium members have had an opportunity to buy their seats.

As one of Spain’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Real Madrid fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

Socios (Club Members): Full club owners receive first dibs on all ticket sales, usually around 10–12 days prior to a matchday.

Full club owners receive first dibs on all ticket sales, usually around 10–12 days prior to a matchday. Madridista Premium Members: Official cardholders gain the second priority access window (typically 7–8 days before kick-off). Signing up for Madridista Premium is strongly advised if you want a fighting chance at face-value general admission.

Official cardholders gain the second priority access window (typically 7–8 days before kick-off). Signing up for Madridista Premium is strongly advised if you want a fighting chance at face-value general admission. General Public Sale: Any remaining standard seats go live 3 to 5 days before the game. For mid-tier or low-demand La Liga matches, small batches are often released in waves as Socios release their season tickets back to the club (Cede tu Asiento program).

Any remaining standard seats go live 3 to 5 days before the game. For mid-tier or low-demand La Liga matches, small batches are often released in waves as Socios release their season tickets back to the club (Cede tu Asiento program). Secondary Marketplaces: For marquee fixtures like El Clásico, El Derbi Madrileño, or Champions League knockout ties, general public sales sell out almost instantly. Legitimate secondary resale platforms offer guaranteed digital transfer access for fans planning trips far in advance or hunting last-minute availability.

How much are Real Madrid tickets?

Like most teams in La Liga, Real Madrid offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

Face-Value Category Pricing: Direct club tickets for standard La Liga matches generally range between €75 and €210, depending on tier (Fondo, Tribuna, or Lateral) and stadium height.

Direct club tickets for standard La Liga matches generally range between €75 and €210, depending on tier (Fondo, Tribuna, or Lateral) and stadium height. Marquee & Dynamic Pricing: For high-stakes showdowns against Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, or top-tier European rivals, Real Madrid implements dynamic pricing. Face-value prices for Category 1 seating regularly scale from €350 to €500+.

For high-stakes showdowns against Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, or top-tier European rivals, Real Madrid implements dynamic pricing. Face-value prices for Category 1 seating regularly scale from €350 to €500+. Secondary Market Entry: On trusted aggregators and resale sites, entry-level seats for standard league games start around €100 to €130, while El Clásico tickets routinely start closer to €450–€600+.

There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘El Clásico’ (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) and ‘El Derbi Madrileno’ (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

How to buy Real Madrid hospitality tickets & packages?

If you want to buy Real Madrid hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site.

All VIP tickets for Real Madrid will include seats in the lateral East (Este) or West (Oeste) stands, with the best views of the match. These first-class perspectives will be matched with sublime dining at restaurants just a few steps from the stadium. Here are some of the options available:

Silver / Matchday Premium: off-site lounge (La Salle, NH Eurobuilding, Ochenta Grados), cocktail buffet and drinks 2–2.5 hours before kick-off, from €300 per match

off-site lounge (La Salle, NH Eurobuilding, Ochenta Grados), cocktail buffet and drinks 2–2.5 hours before kick-off, Gold Hospitality: in-stadium lounge near your seat, cocktail buffet & drinks 90 minutes before kick-off until 30 minutes after the match, from €990 per match

in-stadium lounge near your seat, cocktail buffet & drinks 90 minutes before kick-off until 30 minutes after the match, Seat Unique Premium (Champions League): longside Tribune seating, full hospitality, drinks & catering, from €775 per match

History of the Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947.

The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and, most recently, Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.