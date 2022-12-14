Real Madrid target Endrick deletes tweet praising Messi amid abuse from Los Blancos fans

Endrick was blown away by Lionel Messi at the World Cup but his social media activity did not go down well with Real Madrid fans.

Endrick praises Messi

Riles Real Madrid fans

Set to join club in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid target Endrick has been forced to delete a tweet in praise of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi after receiving abuse from Los Blancos fans. The 16-year-old posted "Messi is absurd man" along with an emoji of an alien after watching the forward score and assist in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia at World Cup 2022. Real Madrid fans, who have seen Messi inflict plenty of pain on their team over the years, responded angrily in their thousands, leading the Brazilian teenager to hit the delete button.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick is expected to sign for Real Madrid in 2024. GOAL understands Los Blancos are willing to meet Palmeiras' €72 million (£62m/$76m) asking price for the youngster. Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted he wanted Barcelona to sign the teenager, but the Catalan giants look set to be beaten to his signature by their bitter rivals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina captain is bidding to lift the World Cup for the first time on Sunday in Qatar. The Albiceleste will take on France or Morocco in the final.