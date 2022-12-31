Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior slams La Liga after suffering more racist abuse at Valladolid

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior called out La Liga after suffering racist abuse against Valladolid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid's young Brazilian winger has said La Liga "continues to do nothing" about racist abuse as he was reportedly the victim once again in their match against Valladolid. Videos emerged on social media showed a number of Valladolid fans making racist chants and throwing objects at the player.

In September, Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at the 22-year-old outside of their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing... I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end it's MY fault," he tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the latest of many alleged racist incidents in La Liga this year and players are increasingly calling out for harsher punishments for perpetrators.