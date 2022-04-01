Real Madrid have completed the loan signing of Shakhtar teenager Vinicius Tobias.

The 18-year-old has joined until the end of the 2022-23 season, with Los Blancos having the option to make the move permanent at the end of the deal.

GOAL understands the defender will go straight club's Castilla squad for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

What are the details?

Vinicius only joined Shakhtar from Internacional in January and leaves without having made a single first-team appearance.

Russia's military invasion of Ukraine saw the teenager's debut delayed as football in the country was postponed indefinitely.

UEFA responded by changing its transfer rules to allow European clubs to add two more players from Russian or Ukrainian sides.

Madrid moved quickly to take advantage of that rule and snap up a player considered to be one of the leading talents of Brazil's next generation.

The defender is a right-back, but can also operate as a centre-back and even as a winger, due to his physical stature, impressive pace and crossing ability.

GOAL understands Madrid view him as a long-term solution at right-back and could potentially provide cover in that position in Carlo Ancelotti's first team from as early as next season.

