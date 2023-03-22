Real Madrid's replacement options for under-fire Carlo Ancelotti: Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Raul

Real Madrid have identified Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Raul as potential replacements for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti under fire after domestic failures

Los Blancos trail Barca by 12 points in league

No decision made until end of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti is falling out of favour at Madrid after seeing their chances at a La Liga title all-but disappear last Sunday. Los Blancos are 12 points behind Barcelona with 12 games to go, and also trail the Blaugrana on aggregate in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Seeing their arch-rivals run away with the league has put Ancelotti under pressure, and Los Blancos have already drawn up a list of potential names to replace him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel, Pochettino and Raul are all being considered for the job if Ancelotti is let go at the end of the season. The manager is under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season. He has been linked with the Brazil job after the Selecao parted ways with Tite following the World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Though Ancelotti's Madrid have fallen behind Barcelona domestically, they are still in the running for European success. Los Blancos are in the last eight of the Champions League after dispatching Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti has two months to prove he can stay in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, starting with Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash with Chelsea on April 12.