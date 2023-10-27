Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will not attend Clasico as tensions rise between Spain's biggest clubs

Florentino Perez has turned down the opportunity to attend his side's clash with Barcelona this weekend.

Perez won't attend Clasico

Also refused to attend in April 2023

Pressure mounting on Barcelona in Negreira case

WHAT HAPPENED? Perez had been set to appear in the director's box at the Olympic stadium for Saturday afternoon's clash, but a series of recent events have deterred him from appearing, according to The Athletic. The Real Madrid hierarchy is reportedly angry with a social media post made by a figure in the Barcelona hierarchy that attempted to discredit racism directed towards Vinicius Jr. They are also worried about the building allegations made towards Barcelona in the Negreira case.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a few years of relative peace, tensions have soured between Spain's two biggest clubs once again. Barcelona tweeted a video last year linking Madrid with Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. Los Blancos fired back, leaving the two sides at an impasse.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carlo Ancelotti backed Perez's decision not to attend in a press conference prior to Saturday's contest: "What I know is that the decisions the president makes are for the good of the club. Everything he decides is for the good of the club."

WHAT NEXT? The two sides will meet for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon.