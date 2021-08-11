Real Madrid starlet Kubo completes season-long loan move to Mallorca for second campaign

The Japanese international spent the 2020-21 campaign at Getafe and Villarreal before playing at his home Olympics in Tokyo

Real Madrid and Japan winger Takefusa Kubo has returned to Mallorca on a season-long loan, both clubs have confirmed.

Kubo, 20, made a strong impression on loan with Mallorca during the 2019-20 season, playing in 36 games and scoring four goals.

After spending last season on loan with Getafe and Villarreal, Kubo will now return to the Balearic outfit for a second spell.

Mallorca win Kubo race

Mallorca were relegated from La Liga after the 2019-20 season, but have quickly bounced back to the Spanish top flight after finishing second in the Segunda Division last term.

Goal understands that Real Sociedad were interested in Kubo's services for the 2021-22 season, but they have been beaten in the race by the Japan winger's former club.

Kubo will join up with Mallorca having recently represented Japan at the Olympics, with the Samurai Blue finishing in fourth place in the tournament.

Kubo in Spain thus far

Kubo joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in June 2019, but has yet to make his senior debut for the Blancos. Instead the Japanese star has represented three Liga clubs in two seasons during loan spells.

His most successful stint came with Mallorca in 2019-20, with his spell at Villarreal in the first half of last season cut short after he was mostly used from the bench.

Kubo then linked up with Getafe, where he helped the club avoid relegation and finish 15th.

Overall, Kubo made 37 total appearances in 2020-21, scoring two goals.

