Don't expect Real Madrid to sign anyone in January transfer market - Ancelotti

After signing Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick, Real Madrid are likely to have a relatively quiet January transfer window, Carlo Ancelotti said.

No signings for Madrid next month

Full strength squad available

Ancelotti promised squad rotation

WHAT HAPPENED? While teams around them might be busy in the transfer market this month, Madrid are sticking with what they have, Carlo Ancelotti revealed in a news conference. The Spanish giants are currently second in La Liga and alive in the Champions League. They will also welcome star striker Karim Benzema back from injury, after the No.9 missed the last two weeks of La Liga action.

And with a full complement of players available, the Madrid manager is insisting his team is ready for the packed fixture list to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We're very excited to be back. We have Benzema back, who is very important for us," Ancelotti said. "The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup ... there will be a lot of games until March.

"We will make individual assessments of the players, that's the key. We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. In terms of signings, we don't need any. I think we're better off than last year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid will rely on mostly the same team as last year - with only Aurelien Tchouameni coming in to replace Casemiro - as they push for a La Liga title and Champions League trophy. They face last year's runners-up Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 in February and will also have to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa in mid-January.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Los Blancos will try to stay alive in four different competitions as the fixture list becomes more intense.