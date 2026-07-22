Real Madrid Ignores Mourinho's Request... and Holds Him Responsible!

Real Madrid's midfield has been a major source of concern in recent years, especially after the retirement of Toni Kroos and the departures of Casemiro and Luka Modric.

The Royal club turned to a more athletic style of play, bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde to replace Kroos, Modric and Casemiro. The strategy hasn't worked. Deploying Jude Bellingham in a deeper attacking role has only cut the number of goals the team scores.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the midfield problem still persists even with Jose Mourinho at the head of the coaching staff.

Real Madrid did sign Bernardo Silva, but the Portuguese coach insists he needs a pivotal midfielder to make up for what the Royal team currently lacks.

Florentino Perez is ignoring that request. The reason is simple: unless one of the players leaves, specifically Camavinga, there is no room for anyone else.

Some inside the club believe the team already possesses a good midfield. They admit the performance is not entirely perfect, but they place full responsibility on Mourinho to find the combination that will make it work efficiently.

The transfer window strengthened the Royal team's ranks with the signings of Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva, alongside the departures of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Fran Garcia.



