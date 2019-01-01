Real Madrid have door open for 'great' Pogba, says Ramos

The midfielder did not get a move to the Spanish giants this summer, but the club captain believes a future link up might be possible

Players like star Paul Pogba are always welcome at , according to Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

Pogba spent the summer being linked with an exit from the Red Devils, with the Spanish giants mooted as his top suitors.

Though Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane was credited as having Pogba as his top target, the club’s expensive transfer business, which saw them bring in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic among others, reportedly left them short of the funds necessary to meet United’s demands.

As a result, Pogba remained at Old Trafford through the close of the transfer period, though it would not be surprising to see Madrid again linked to the star in future windows.

And Ramos has no problem with that, saying the club is always willing to bring in players of Pogba’s calibre.

“I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him,” Ramos told the Express.

Ramos went on to extol the midfielder’s virtues as a player, citing his performances at both and United, while hailing his importance to the squad.

“For me, Pogba is one of the great players,” Ramos said.

“He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United.

“I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique.”

Pogba is currently an injury worry for United after missing out on France’s matches against Albania and Andorra during the international break.

United will hope for Pogba to return to full fitness soon, as the club are entering a busy stretch of games.

They return to Premier League action on Saturday against at Old Trafford, followed by a clash against Kazakh club Astana in the the following Thursday.

United then close out September with a visit to London to face West Ham, and two home matches – a clash against Rochdale and a Premier League match up against top-six rivals .