Real Madrid confirm €35m deal for Flamengo teenager Reinier

Los Blancos have announced the signing of the Brazilian wonderkid dubbed the 'new Kaka' on a long-term contract

have officially confirmed the purchase of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Reinier from Flamengo for €35 million (£29.8m/$38.8m).

The Brazilian wonderkid dubbed the 'new Kaka' has signed a long-term contract until 2026 and will initially join Real Madrid's Castilla side.

He follows in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in moving to the Spanish capital from at a young age, with the former also joining from Flamengo, while the latter was plucked from Neymar's old club, Santos.

Reinier had been linked with Los Blancos for some time, with reports suggesting his move would be confirmed soon after the player's 18th birthday on January 19, which was earlier this month.

This tactic was applied to the signings of both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, wrapping deals up for the teenagers early so as to avoid paying astronomical sums later on.

In fact, the amount paid for Reinier represents something of a coup for Real Madrid, who were initially quoted a whopping €70 million (£59.7m/$78.1m) for the teenager but have ended up paying half that fee.

Article continues below

In 14 senior appearances in Brazil's top flight - starting just eight times - Reinier has netted six goals and registered a further two assists - an impressive haul for such a young player.

He has already earned silverware in his native land, as Flamengo were crowned domestic champions and won the Copa Libertadores last year, before narrowly losing out to in extra-time of the Club World Cup final in . In fact, in his 15 senior appearances, he has never once finished on the losing side, with a record of 14 wins and one draw since making his debut.

The attacking midfielder will first fulfil his international duties with Brazil's Under-23s team as they participate in a pre-Olympic tournament in the hopes of sealing one of two spots at the showpiece event in Tokyo this summer, before joining up with his new club employers in the Spanish capital.