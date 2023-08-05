Club Tigres goalkeeper was spotted performing a magic trick just before saving a penalty in the shootout against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tigres beat Whitecaps in penalty shootout

Guzman pulled out ribbons from his mouth

Saved a penalty after the magic trick

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexican side beat Vancouver in a shootout after the two teams were locked 1-1 in a round of 32 fixture in the Leagues Cup, a tournament that has been taken by storm by Inter Miami poster boy Lionel Messi. After Andre Vite's opener was cancelled out by Andre-Pierre Gignac, Guzman took centre stage during the shootout.

Before the fourth shot, the Argentine keeper borrowed a few seconds from the referee. Much to the bewilderment of the players and the audience, Guzman stooped a little and put both his hands inside his mouth with his gloves on. He then started pulling out a lengthy string from his mouth and kept on doing so until the whole of it was out of his system.

After that, he was seen clutching his belly a few times before eventually getting ready to face the spot-kick. Ranko Veselinovic's attempt was a feeble one towards the keeper's left and the shot-stopper had little trouble in saving that.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guzman's compatriot, Emiliano Martinez, used "every trick in the book" in the 2022 final against France to distract the penalty takers which ultimately led the Albicleste to World Cup glory. However, that led the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to make rule changes which now forbids goalkeepers from delaying the taking of a penalty or touching the crossbar or posts to prevent them from distracting the spot-kick takers. Although Guzman did not touch the woodwork, his antics did cause some delay in taking the penalty.

WHAT NEXT? Although Tigres will not face Messi's Inter Miami in the round of 16, the keeper might go up against the legend in the semi-finals if both teams win their next two matches in the Leagues Cup.