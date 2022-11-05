Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rayo Vallecano against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas in a La Liga encounter on Monday.

Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League and will be gunning for three points against their capital neighbours. They had their lead at the top of the table reduced to just a point over Barcelona after drawing against Girona and can ill-afford to drop further points in the title race.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's side are unbeaten in their last four games and have grabbed two consecutive victories in La Liga. They are ninth in the table, with 18 points from 12 matches, and Carlo Ancelotti's men will have to be switched on at the Vallecas to claim all three points.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Date: November 7, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00 pm BST / 4:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (November 8) Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN Deportes +, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The match can be live-streamed on Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, and La Liga TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK. La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1/HD Voot Select

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Rayo Vallecano team news and squad Vallecano have a few absentees ahead of taking on Madrid. Randy Ntekja is serving a suspension after he was given his marching orders against Cadiz, while Andres Martin is nursing a shoulder injury. Radamel Falcao has muscular problems and is also expected to miss out, and Jose Angel Pozo is another that's set to be absent. Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia; Valentin, Comesana; Camacho, Lopez, Garcia; Camello. Position Players Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski, Miguel Morro, Diego Lopez Defenders: Alejandro Catena, Florian Lejeune, Esteban Saveljich, Mario Suarez, Fran Garcia, Ivan Balliu, Mario Hernandez. Midfielders: Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia Forwards: Bebe, Isi Palazon, Salvi Sanchez, Lass Bangoura, Sergio Moreno

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will be without Toni Kroos after the German was sent off against Girona. Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to replace him in midfield.

Karim Benzema should come back into the starting XI after his cameo against Celtic in midweek.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.