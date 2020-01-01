Rashford: Nothing compares to my debut goal for Manchester United

The England forward bagged a brace after coming into the side as an 18-year-old in a Europa League clash with Midtjylland in 2016

Marcus Rashford says nothing has compared to the feeling of scoring on his debut.

At the age of 18, Rashford started a game at home to Midtjylland, coming into the starting XI as a late replacement for the injured Anthony Martial.

Rashford scored twice in the second half, his first United goal a tidy finish after a cross was cleverly cut back by Juan Mata.

“You know, every other goal after that, it's not quite the same as that first goal,” Rashford told United’s official website. “I just felt grateful, really, to have the opportunity to play for the club and to be able to score goals like the one on my debut.”

Rashford has since gone on to score 64 goals in 201 appearances for United, and 10 in 38 for – with goals on his Premier League and international debuts as well. Now 22, he has won the , and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

Asked to pick out his favourite memories of his career so far, he replied: “There's obviously a few moments. I'd say the FA Cup final, when we won it in 2016. That was one of the standout moments, because it was the first trophy.

“I actually joined the campaign sort of midway through the FA Cup, so it was nice. I started the season in the Youth Cup and finished it by winning the FA Cup. So it was a nice feeling.

“Would [the 2016 FA Cup semi-final] be a special match? Yeah, I'd say so.

“In terms of the way that we played, especially the way we attacked going forward. We tried to push the game, always be on the front foot, and we were causing them problems for the 90 minutes.

“I think just the way that we won at the end – Anthony scored late on – makes it that little bit better. But even if that game finished a comfortable 3-0 to us, that would still be my favourite game, just because of the way that we played.

“It felt like the goal was coming, but then the time crept up as well, but I just think, as a team, we never looked like we were going to not score that winning goal. We stayed patient, and kept doing what we were doing, and Anthony got the opportunity and made it count.”