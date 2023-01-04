Rashford the best talent at Man Utd since Ronaldo & can match Haaland & Mbappe goals output, claims Saha

Ex-Manchester United forward Louis Saha has claimed that Marcus Rashford is the club's greatest talent since Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saha gushes over Rashford

Makes surprising claim about talent

Forward is enjoying resurgent season at United

WHAT HAPPENED? With Rashford putting together a fabulous 2022/23 campaign under Erik ten Hag at United, Saha has weighed in on his progress and, crucially, his talent. The former France and United forward believes Rashford is now unlocking his full potential, which he has compared to that of Ronaldo during his prime years at Old Trafford. Saha sees no reason why the England international cannot go on to prove himself as one of Europe's most prolific marksmen alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Compare.bet, Saha didn't hold back as he stated: "He’s (Rashford) a player who can score 30-40 goals a season. There’s no doubt about it. He can do it all and why can’t Marcus Rashford do as much or even more than Haaland or Mbappe? Those two guys have great pace and awareness that very few players have. They’re so good at getting in the right areas and scoring different sorts of goals, which is what Marcus is starting to do."

He added on how Rashford can get even better: "If he remains fit, remains confident, he is unstoppable. He can achieve everything.

"I haven’t seen a talent at United this good since Cristiano Ronaldo. He just needs that aggression and that belief that set aside players like [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano from the rest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saha never fully fulfilled his potential at United but showed flashes of brilliance between 2004 and 2008, also playing alongside Ronaldo in his ascent to superstardom. Rashford has also cut an inconsistent figure at United in recent years, but after a particularly dark period last season, looks back to his best under Ten Hag.

He fired in his 12th goal of the season in all competitions as the Red Devils made light work of Bournemouth on January 3, and bounced back from a disciplinary setback at Wolves before that by scoring the winner.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? After a strong start to the season, the 25-year-old's next challenge is to keep up his prolific vein of form heading into 2023, especially with United still light in the attacking department following Ronaldo's departure.