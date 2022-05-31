Raphinha's father gives Barcelona transfer update: 'There are possibilities'

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a summer move to Camp Nou after another impressive individual campaign at Elland Road

Raphinha's father has given an update on a potential transfer to Barcelona for the Leeds United star.

Leeds initially signed Raphinha from Rennes for £17 million ($21m) in October 2020, tying the Brazilian down to a four-year contract.

Raphinha has since recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances for Leeds while becoming a cult hero among supporters, but he is now being touted for a summer transfer.

What has Raphinha's father said about Barcelona?

Camp Nou has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the 25-year-old, but it has also been reported that Leeds won't let him go for less than £47 million ($59m).

It remains to be seen whether Barca can afford such a fee amid their ongoing financial difficulties, but Raphinha's father Raphael Belloli has hinted that a move is possible.

Belloli told SPORT: “There are possibilities, but these possibilities involve three parties: the interested club, the current one and the player."

He added: “Raphinha is calm because he has a contract and all the options depend on him. What he knows is what has come out in the press, nothing more."

Will Raphinha head to Barca?

GOAL have confirmed Raphinha has already agreed on personal terms with Barca, who are set to hold talks with Leeds now that the 2021-22 season is over.

The Brazil international has his heart set on a switch to Camp Nou, but the Spanish giants will have to offload a number of players before completing a deal.

Barca have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa as they continue to try and reduce their overall wage bill, and the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong could follow him out of the exit door.

