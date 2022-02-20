Rangnick: I don't know what Fletcher's role is at Man Utd

Ralf Rangick has admitted that he doesn't know exactly what role Darren Fletcher has at Old Trafford, but has revealed that he has a big input in what goes on in training.

Former United midfielder Fletcher was brought back to the club by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January last year, initially taking up a coaching role with the first-team squad.

He was appointed the club's first-ever technical director two months later, and is now working closely with Ralf Rangnick, who replaced Solskjaer as head coach on an interim basis following his sacking in November.

What's been said?

Rangnick has found Fletcher's opinion on tactics and intimate knowledge of the United squad valuable during his first three months in charge, but concedes he is still in the dark with regards to the specific nature of his technical director post.

"Well, I can only talk about what I've experienced in the last 11 to 12 weeks. He has always been part of almost every training session and each game," the German manager told reporters when quizzed on Fletcher.

"Whenever I have had a question about what he thinks, because he obviously knows the players, he has known them for a long time. I could always, and will always, ask him for his opinion. So it is good to have him in the team.

"What is his role in with regard to the club? I don't really know, to be honest. I can only tell you what is happening in the training sessions, around the training sessions and around the games. In those areas, it is good to have him on board."

Fletcher's contribution at Old Trafford

Fletcher spent the majority of his 16-year playing career on United's books, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League while making 342 appearances for the club.

The 38-year-old set about getting his coaching badges after retiring following a spell at Stoke City in 2019, and since returning to Old Trafford last year he has enjoyed great influence behind the scenes.

His role as technical director is officially a boardroom title and linked with recruitment, though, which has led to some confusion given his regular presence in training sessions and at matches.

Fletcher temporarily returned to the coaching set-up during Michael Carrick's caretaker stint at the helm before Rangnick's appointment, and was seen in the dugout again for United's 1-1 draw with Southampton on Feburary 12 and their 2-0 win against Brighton last Tuesday.

